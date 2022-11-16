• Dillon Ray Allen, 200 block of McNeil St., Ingram – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $750 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $360.
• Salvador Baquera, 12000 block of Bach Way, El Paso, Texas – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $250 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Adial Carrizales, 400 block of Fuller St., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, and violation of probation. $2,000 fine, six days in jail and court costs of $385.
• Roger Castro, 300 block of Madrona Dr, Kerrville – Assault causing bodily injury. Two days in jail and court costs of $345.
• Michael Wayne Crawford, 8300 block of Fredericksburg Rd., San Antonio – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. 315 days in jail and court costs of $425.
• Pauline Delarosa, 400 block of Lytle St., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $250 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $310.
• Sloan Evan Dempsey, 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr., Kerrville - Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 24 months of probation, 50 hours of community service, and court costs of $310.
• Brian DeJean Deshotel, 1600 block of River Oaks, Kingsland, Texas – Assault causing bodily injury. $250 fine and court costs of $166.
• Gabriel Caldron Duran, 100 block of Texas Circle, Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 120 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Journey Faythe Hartung, 1800 block of Arcadia Loop, Kerrville - Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 9 months of probation and court costs of $300.
• Christopher Lackey, confidential address – Unlawful restraint. $4,000 fine, 15 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Phillip David Mata, 200 block of Mack Holliman Dr., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. One day in jail and court costs of $810.
• Christopher Dylan Mosier, 4200 block of Hwy 202, Beeville, Texas – Assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 356 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Jose Ivan Zarate Moya, 505 Skyview Terrace, Kyle, Texas - $500 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $370.
• Cary Blake Otto, 900 block of Lytle St., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency call. $1,000 fine, 181 days in jail and court costs of $700.
• Anthony Chase Simpson, 100 block of Weatherby Rd., Mountain Home – Three counts of violation of probation. 31 Days in jail.
• Lindsay Anne Wallace, 28600 block of Red Cedar Place, Santa Clarita, Calif. – Assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Jose Antonio Zayas, 2600 block of Singing Wind, Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 135 days in jail and court costs of $325.
