• Jose Eduardo Alba, 900 block of Paschal Ave., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, and unlawful restraint. $1,500 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 25 hours of community service and court costs of $620.
• Mario Dominguez, 300 block of E Bowie, Del Rio, Texas – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $2,000 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $300.
• Eugene Michael Eckols, 100 block of Catalina Ct., Kerrville – Criminal Trespass. $600 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Colby James Evans, 100 block of Quail Valley Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of dangerous drugs. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $526.
• Jose Ramon Garcia-Baena, 800 block of Furrh Rd., Waskom, Texas – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 fine, 30 days in jail and court costs of $468.
• David Lee Gonzales, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – An accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $363.
• Stephenie Lynn Meyer, 500 block of Spicer Lp., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Angel Cruz Ruiz, 400 block of Goss St., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $1,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $310.
