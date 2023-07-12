•    Jose Eduardo Alba, 900 block of Paschal Ave., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, and unlawful restraint. $1,500 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 25 hours of community service and court costs of $620.

•    Mario Dominguez, 300 block of E Bowie, Del Rio, Texas – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $2,000 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $300.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.