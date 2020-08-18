Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on Aug. 10.
• KPD is investigating public intoxication in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Aug. 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Stadium Dr. on Aug. 12.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on Aug. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Main St. on Aug. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Leslie Dr. on Aug. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 2800 block of Maple St. on Aug. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 14.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of E Davis St. on Aug. 15.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Clay St. on Aug. 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and resisting arrest in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Smoky Mountain Dr. on Aug. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on Aug. 16.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 12.
• An arrest was made for manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Clay St. on Aug. 13.
• KPD is investigating possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 13.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault by contact, and burglary of a habitation in the 2800 block of Legion Dr. on Aug. 11.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and an active warrant, in the 600 block of Meadowview Ln. on Aug. 15.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threats in the 700 block of Main St. on Aug. 15.
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury, and public intoxication in the 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr. on Aug. 16.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 1900 block of Leslie Dr. on Aug. 16.
• KPD is investigating violation of a protective order in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 16.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 300 block of St. Peter St. on Aug. 14.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 from a building in the 3200 block of Legion Dr. on Aug. 11.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm from a motor vehicle in the 600 block of Travis St. on Aug. 11.
• Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Water St. on Aug. 12.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 15.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Cypress Creek Rd. on Aug. 10.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 12.
• KPD responded to a vehicle fire in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 14.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1600 block of Broadway on Aug. 15.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for violation of a city ordinance involving cruelty in the 200 block of Westminster St. on Aug. 12.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 3000 block of Legion Dr. on Aug. 15.
