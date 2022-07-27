Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on July 21.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on July 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1500 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of W Water St. on July 24.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, failure to identify giving false information, and impersonation, in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 24.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 19.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and failure to identify with fugitive intent, in the 200 block of Tivy St. on July 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on July 22.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and public intoxication, in the 1100 block of Lois St. on July 24.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 100 block of Ace Ranch Rd. on July 19.
• KPD filed two cases of assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 1900 block of Arcadia Loop on July 19.
• An arrest was made for assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest, in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on July 19.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and public intoxication, at a disturbance call in the 2100 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 19.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary of a habitation, in the 2100 block of Old FM 689 on July 20.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact at a disturbance call in the 1000 block of Aransas Ln. on July 20.
• KPD is investigating negligent injury to a child/elderly/disabled in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on July 21.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury, and violation of a protective order, in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 23.
Burglaries
• Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on July 23.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 2100 block of Waterfront Dr. on July 22.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on July 24.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on July 24.
Accidents
• KPD filed a case of duty on striking a fixture more than $200 in the 700 block of Travis St. on July 20.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for arson, and disorderly conduct, in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on July 24.
