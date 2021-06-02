Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Jesse Aaron Ugarte and Jeannette Suzanne Fiedler, May 21.
• Travis Ben Schafer and Virginia Inez Raper, May 21.
• Kevin Christopher Smith and Elizabeth Alice Alexander, May 21.
• Justin Casey Van Winkle and Laura Ann Amberson, May 21.
• Carl Frederick Schupp and Michelle Leigh Fullen, May 25.
• Timothy Lee Sheets and Sarah Lynn Kitchens, May 26.
• Rowdy Wade Hambrick and Anita Corinne Hecke, May 27.
No divorces were reported last week.
