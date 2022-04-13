Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Cody Wayne Bates, 300 block of Woodlawn St., Kerrville – Credit card abuse.
• Robert Anthony Blair, 1100 block of Summit Ridge, New Braunfels – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Christy Cannon, 500 block of Mosty Ln., Center Point – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Roger Castro, 300 block of Madrona Dr., Kerrville – Two counts of felony bail jumping.
• Rebecca Cortez, 400 block of Westminster St., Kerrville – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Sarah Ann Cuellar, 500 block of W Peach St., Fredericksburg – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Nicholas William Davis, 700 block of Mockingbird Ln. Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Dyanna Lynn Delgado, 800 block of Clay St., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Tollie Harris Denney, Jr., 100 block of Harley Dr., Ingram – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Brock Anthony Duckworth, 900 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Two counts felony bail jumping.
• Jeffrey Edward Fillhart, 600 block of Mountain, Kerrville – Felony bail jumping.
• Alexander Christian Gentry, 200 block of Rawson St., Kerrville – Attempt to manufacture or deliver 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Michael Alexander Green, 800 block of Robinson Ave., Kerrville - Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Alejandro Sergio Guerrero, 300 block of Devon, Center Point – Manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Chelsea Cay Hogan, 700 block of Ferguson Rd., La Vernia – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Collin Luke Kelley, 3900 block of Bandera Hwy., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, two counts manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, and manufacture or delivery of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Michael Jeffrey McCollum, 1100 block of Hassenwinkle Rd., Comfort – burglary of a habitation, two counts burglary of a building, and three counts of bail jumping.
• Pamela Ann Merritt, 1900 block of Leslie Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Caleb Montalvo, 900 block of Colgate Dr., College Station – Unlawful restraint and exposure to serious bodily injury.
• Casandra Carin Moreno, 100 block of Lillian Dr., Kerrville – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Jose Pina, 100 block of Shannon Ln., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Guillermina C. Rice, 300 block of Erin Dr., Kerrville – Theft of services between $2,500-$30,000.
• James Robert Riggs, 1500 block of Glen Rd., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Joseph Ryan Rodriguez, 900 block of George St., Kerrville – Two counts of delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
• Cortney Allen Roeper, 100 block of Schuetz, New Braunfels – Obstruction or retaliation.
• Kaylee Savannah Smith, 1000 block of Paschal, Kerrville – Burglary of a habitation.
• Donaciano Humberto Triana, 600 Leslie Dr., Kerrville – Injury of a child the elderly or disabled with intent of severe bodily injury.
• Jemadari Chinua Williams, 600 block of Walden Walk Cir., Stone Mountain, Ga. – Aggravated promotion of prostitution and manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
