Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Feb. 17.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1100 block of Warbler Dr. on Feb. 21.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Main St. on Feb. 17.
• An arrest was made on a suspicious person call for public intoxication, possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence in the 500 block of Paschal Ave. on Feb. 19.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 800 block of Loop 534 on Feb. 21.
Assaults
• An arrest was made on a suspicious person call for intentional bodily injury to a child/elderly/disabled, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Englewood Dr. on Feb. 16.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury, and obstructing an emergency telephone call in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on Feb. 17.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact at a disturbance in the 2000 block of West Ln. on Feb. 17.
• KPD is investigating assault in the 700 block of Thompson Dr. on Feb. 18.
• KPD is investigating sexual assault in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on Feb. 19.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact at a disturbance in the 1200 block of Mary Francis on Feb. 20.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 200 block of D St. on Feb. 21.
• Assault was reported in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Feb. 21.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency call in the 1400 block of Park St. on Feb. 21.
Burglaries
• Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 19.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 300 block of Powell Ave. on Feb. 21.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 17.
• KPD is investigating fraud in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 19.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 21.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 21.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1000 block of Main St. on Feb. 19.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Yorktown Blvd. on Feb. 21.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1900 block of Memorial Blvd. on Feb. 18.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 1:35 p.m. on Feb. 21.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1000 block of Thompson Dr. S on Feb. 21.
Other Offenses
• KPD assisted the public in the 6400 block of Harper Rd. on Feb. 17.
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 17.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 100 block of Reid Graham Rd. on Feb. 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on Feb. 18.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 19.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Meeker Rd. on Feb. 20.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 20.
• An arrest was made on a fire call for arson intended to damage a habitation or place of worship in the 300 block of Fifer St. on Feb. 21.
