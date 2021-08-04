Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Briantae Ebony Angel Ester and Roneria Jesslynn Brothers, July 23.
• Francisco Arturo Hernandez and Ashley Nicole Storey, July 23.
• Erica Joy Lahouse and Bailey Ashton Nix, July 23.
• James Kyle Faseler and Shawna Sherrye Romo, July 23.
• Jason Allen Rabel and Meghan Labris Jackson, July 26.
• Connor Christian Odom and Kyrstin Dean Bowyer, July 26.
• Clayton William Rodgers and Ryan Lee Clapper, July 26.
• Adam Robert Brown and Lindsay Suzanne Shubin, July 26.
• Jared Jorge Morales and Amanda Lee Hooper, July 27.
• Michelle Pugh Kana and Barbara Trull Kana, July 28.
• Daniel Glynn-Russell Hill and Melissa Marie Strasser, July 29.
• Victor Alonso Hernandez Luna and Maria D. Perez Trujillo, July 29.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Jimmy Clifford Moore Jr. of Kerrville and Maria Victoria Moore of Kerrville, July 26.
