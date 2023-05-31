Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication on a welfare check in the 1200 block of Broadway on May 24.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication on a welfare check in the 1200 block of Broadway on May 24.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on May 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated, in the 600 block of Rees St. on May 25.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury reported at KPD on May 22.
• KPD is investigating aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 100 block of Comfort Rd., Bandera, on May 22.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 1600 block of Water St. E on May 24.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating financial abuse of the elderly between $2,500-$30,000, and a confidence game, in the 200 block of Los Cedros Loop on May 25.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 22.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1100 block of Lois St. on May 22.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 500 block of Rees St. on May 22.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 500 block of Main St. on May 23.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1400 block of Broadway on May 23.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2700 block of Memorial Blvd. on May 23.
Other Offenses
• KPD assisted the public in the unit block of Cade Loop, Ingram, on May 22.
• KPD closed a case of unlawful camping in a public place in the 200 block of Water St. on May 23.
• An arrest was made for unlawful camping in a public place in the 200 block of Water St. on May 23.
• KPD assisted KCSO in a non-criminal matter in the 800 block of Main St. on May 24.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.