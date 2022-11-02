• Jeffrey Bradberry, 100 block of Looker Rd., Ingram – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Victor Donahue Flores. 2200 block of Fernando Salinas Rd., Rio Grande City, Texas – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $200 fine, 10 days in jail and court costs of $463.
• Jesse Brandon Johnson, 100 block of Annie Ln., Center Point – Two counts of use or possession of inhalant paraphernalia. $200 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $620.
• Raven Crow Schrader, 100 block of Sunshine Rd., Ingram – Terroristic threat of family, and deadly conduct. $4,000 fine, 39 days in jail and court costs of $715.
