Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• James Lee Stone and Maureen Lynne Mideke, Dec. 4.
• Jeffrey Allen Meredith and Catherine Jean Fried, Dec. 7.
• Darrin Wade Clenney and Widnaldine Hope Germain Williamson, Dec. 7.
• Brandon Alan Nash and Caylon Marie McCreless, Dec. 9.
• Brian Andrew Conner and Charlene Leann Smith, Dec. 9.
• David Lee Sullivan and Regan Leandre Frane, Dec. 10.
• Jesus Antonio Pacheco and Tammy Louise Hammond, Dec. 10.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
No divorces were reported this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.