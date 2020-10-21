Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 12.
• After a 911 hang-up, an arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 3600 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Lois St. on Oct. 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and an active warrant in the 400 block of Bridle Path on Oct. 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Oct. 17.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Meadowview Ln. on Oct. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 14.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1800 block of Broadway on Oct. 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of tobacco by a minor in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and five active warrants in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license, in the 600 block of Main St. on Oct. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 16.
• KPD is investigating diversion of controlled substances by dispensers in the 1400 block of Bandera Hwy. on Oct. 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 700 block of Main St. on Oct. 18.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 16.
Thefts
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 12.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 from a building , and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 1500 block of Fifth St. on Oct. 13.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Oct. 14.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 100 block of Plaza Dr. on Oct. 14.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 15.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on Oct. 17.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 17.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Oct. 12.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 13.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Oct. 15.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 15.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass, and unlawful camping in a public place in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 13.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Oct. 15.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 700 block of Hill Country Dr. on Oct. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.