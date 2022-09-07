Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and a local warrant, in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Aug. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Main St. on Aug. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Ross St. on Aug. 31.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Stonewall St. on Aug. 31.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 1.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a local warrant, in the 200 block of Mack Holliman Dr. on Aug. 31.
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat against a public servant in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 31.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 31.
• KPD is investigating an assault on a pregnant person, and harassment, reported at KPD on Sept. 1.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating financial abuse of the elderly between $30,000-$150,000, and swindling, in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Aug. 29.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use or possession of less than five credit cards, and ATM fraud, in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 29.
• An arrest was made for swindling, false report to induce emergency response, silent abusive call to 911, failure to identify giving false information, and a local warrant, in the 1100 block of E Main St. on Sept. 1.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 1.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 30.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 31.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency at KPD on Sept. 1.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on Aug. 29.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Aug. 31.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 1.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 700 block of Olympic Dr. on Aug. 30.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 600 block of Sheppard Rees Rd. on Sept. 1.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 300 block of W Main St. on Sept. 1.
