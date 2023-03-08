Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Benjamin Ryan Benavidez, 3200 block of Mesquite St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Benjamin Ryan Benavidez, 3200 block of Mesquite St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Amber Lynn Casillas, 900 block of E Drexel Ave., San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Byron Paul Fleming, 2100 block of Thrill Hill Dr., Mountain Home – Indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Isaac G. Garcia Galvan, 300 block of Riverside Dr., Bandera – Felony bail jumping.
• Andrea Del Carmen Rivera Maradiaga, 400 block of West Hart Ave., San Antonio – Two counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
• Damon Anthony-Michael Tampke, 100 block of Old San Antonio Rd., Boerne – Possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Jon Arturo David Vernon, 9600 block of Simplicity Dr., San Antonio - Delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.