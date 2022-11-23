• Jessica Alejandra Baker, 800 block of Lloyd Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $528.
• Anthony Jeffrey Baldwin, 1900 block of Thurman St., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $2,000 fine, 66 days in jail and court costs of $544.
• Maria Leigh Baskett, 200 block of Harper Rd., Kerrville – Fraudulent concealment of writing. $750 fine, 9 months of probation and court costs of $300.
• Kisean Darius Benson, 1300 block of 5th St., Kerrville – Interfering with an emergency call. $4,000 fine and court costs of $300.
• Jeffrey Michael Clem, 700 block of Oakland Hills, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $100 fine, 3 months of probation and court costs of $413.
• Sarah Jane Dean, 600 block of Harper Rd., Kerrville – Resisting arrest. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Ryan Mitchell Essary, 600 block of Fall Creek Rd., Kerrville – Health and safety violation. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Sanora Diane Fain, 200 block of Oak Lane, Kerrville – Failure to identify giving false information. $250 fine, 106 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Jorge Garcia-Ramirez, 200 block of Sparkman, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Benito Herrah-Santian, 400 block of McFarland St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 18 days in jail and court costs of $468.
• Jessica Lynn James, 400 block of S Elliott, Pryor, Okla. – Accident involving more than $200 damage to a motor vehicle, and failure to identify giving false information. $300 fine, 180 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• Christopher Lee Mabe, 3000 block of Meadow View Ct., Colleyville, Texas – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, deferred 12 months, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
• Michael Pedro Martinez, 300 block of Ross St., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, failure to identify giving false information, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 118 days in jail and court costs of $1,628.
• James Michael McDaniel, 300 block of Lowry St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $2,000 fine and court costs of $116.
• Sharon Clayton Mock, 1800 block of Landmark Rd., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, deferred 12 months, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
• Carlos Jesus Ontiveros, 1300 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Two counts of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $670.
• Gregory Kim Persell Jr., 200 block of Verde Park Blvd., Center Point – Harassment. 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Christopher Lee Rodriguez, 400 block of Bow Lane, Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Kenneth Wayne Taylor, 100 block of Axis Run, Hunt – Driving while intoxicated. $250 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Carl Brown Thaler, General delivery, Kerrville – Criminal trespass. $100 fine, 12 days in jail and court costs of $750.
• Elizabeth Gross Thomas, 3500 block of Lecumbre Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,200 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Jeanna Monique Thomas, 7900 block of Falcon Ridge Dr., San Antonio - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $200 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $479.
• Tammy Ann Villa, 300 block of Powell Ave., Kerrville – Criminal trespass, theft of property between $100-$750, and theft of property between $100-$750 with previous convictions. $500 fine and court costs of $900.
