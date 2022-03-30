• Dawson Ray Crouch, 100 block of Harley Dr., Ingram – Two counts of burglary of motor vehicles. $220 fine, 40 days in jail, and court costs of $700.
• Rebecca Jo Rodgers, 8600 block of Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio – Disorderly conduct. $250 fine and court costs of $116.
• Brando Rahshod Simpson, 100 block of Pearl St., Kerrville – Two counts of attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $400 fine and court costs of $282..
