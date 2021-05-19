• Alejandro Perez Angel, 100 block of Ripplewood, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 19 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Devin Gordon Conway, 100 block of Ridge Rock Cove, Kerrville – Two counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $791.
• Kyla Jo Davy, 13100 block of Perch St., Maurepas, La. – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. Two days in jail.
• Robert Joel Esparza, 900 block of Paschal Ave., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine and court costs of $363.
• Pedro Hernandez, Jr., 800 block of FM 632, Kenedy, Texas – Criminal mischief between $50-$500, theft of property between $50-$500, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 132 days in jail and court costs of $1,193.
• Randall Christopher Hills, 3800 block of Upper Mason Creek, Bandera – Burglary of a motor vehicle, and criminal trespass of a habitation. $4,000 fine, 361 days in jail and court costs of $756.
• Melissa Kay Inselmann, unit block of Persimmon Dr., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Faith Jillian Mahaffey, 400 block of Paradise Point, Boerne – Two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle. $500 fine, 180 days in jail and court costs of $720.
• Deborah Payne Tabaka, P.O. Box, Ingram – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $528.
• Cass Lee Wilson, 5400 block of Wolf Run, Austin – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 fine, 46 days in jail and court costs of $468.
