Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Barnett St. on Aug. 28.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 YOA in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 2900 block of Riverside Dr. on Aug. 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 2000 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 31.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Aug. 28.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1000 block of Lois St. on Aug. 28.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Myrta St. on Aug. 29.
• An arrest was made for Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1800 block of Lowrance St. on Aug. 29.
• An arrest was made for manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, two counts of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 gm. of a controlled substance, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in Mile 508 of IH-10 on Aug. 30.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Aug. 30.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Jefferson St. on Aug. 30.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 300 block of Pearl St. on Aug. 28.
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 29.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 500 block of W Shady Dr. on Aug. 31.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on Aug. 31.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 28.
• An arrest was made for theft of services less than $100 in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 28.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 600 block of Bow Ln. on Aug. 28.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1800 block of Airport Lp. on Aug. 29.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating displaying a fictitious license plate in the 3700 block of Hwy. 27 on Aug. 29.
