Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Julian Joe Silva and Maria Del Carmen Manchego Garnica, Oct. 24.
• Alexander Douglas Stewart and Hailey Elizabeth Watts, Oct. 24.
• William James Detterman and Kristy Anne Maltsberger, Oct. 24.
• William Blake Miller and Beaux Addison Barziza, Oct. 26.
• Aaron Michael Lewman and Desiree Naomi Mae Hale, Oct. 26.
• Derick Lee Pinard and Betty Loy Oglesby, Oct. 26.
• Michael Andrew Heap and Marcie Lee Aguilar, Oct. 27.
• Gerald Rodriguez and Melissa Ann Forrest, Oct. 27.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Jason Michael Doss of Kerrville and Maria Magdalena Munoz of Kerrville, Oct. 19.
• Kevin Scott Carlson and Kathryn Joy Carlson of Kerrville, Oct. 20.
• Amber Deann Eddy of Ingram and Ryan Shaw Eddy of Kerrville, Oct. 21.
• Glenda Ann Rasmussen of Kerrville and Curtis Wayne Rasmussen of Odessa, Texas, Oct. 24.
• Jenna Rocha of Kerrville and David Murff of Katy, Texas, Oct. 24.
