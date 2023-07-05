• Luis Gerardo Botello-Mendoza, 2900 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Tiffany Esperanza Bustos, 2500 52nd St., Lubbock - Driving while intoxicated. $750 fine, deferred 12 months, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
• Stacy Dyan Dodson, 100 block of Blair Ln., Bessemer City, N.C. – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Justin David Hamilton, 200 block of Stevens Ranch Rd., Harper – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Ronald James Hollis, 4100 block of Cloud Ridge Rd., Austin – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $200 fine and court costs of $353.
• Holly Jo Ortega, 600 block of Myers Ln., Leakey – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Roxanne Marie Rodriguez, 100 block of Loyal Valley Rd., Kerrville – Attempted possession of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $166.
• Brandon Lee Smith, 100 block of Texas Circle, Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 65 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Timothy Kent Stevens, 100 block of Robby Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $750 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Koley Keith Thurman, 500 block of Roy St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $3,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Christopher Vega, 900 block of Garden St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $450 fine, deferred for 12 months, 25 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
