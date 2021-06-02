Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Eric Amir Afshari, 2000 block of Arcadia Loop, Kerrville – Illegal dumping more than 1,000 lbs. or 200 cubic feet.
• Karlton Throne Benson, 200 block of Frederick, Kerrville – Failure of a sex offender’s duty to register.
• Horacio Samuel Escamilla Jr., 100 block of Upper St., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and two counts of manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• James Clarence Eudy, 2300 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Bryan Michael Farish, 400 block of Hugo St., Kerrville – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, and manufacture or delivery of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance.
• John-Luke Alexander Flores, 400 block of Fifer St., Kerrville – Two counts of failure of a sex offender’s duty to register.
• Matthew Trace Gugliotti, unit block of Lowrance Dr., Kerrville – Two counts of forgery of a government instrument, manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.
• Tristin Kane Hollowell, 200 block of Everett, Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of more than 400 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 5-50 lbs. of marijuana.
• Matthew Wescott Manchee, 100 block of Plaza Dr., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Mary Nicole Ozuna, 2900 block of Hunt, Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Jose Pina, 1200 block of Jefferson St., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Krystal Lynn Pringle, 3200 block of Junction Hwy., Ingram – Fraudulent use of identifying information, and tampering with government records to defraud.
• Sheri Elene Riggs, P.O. Box, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• William Curtis Roberts, 100 block of Karen Dr., Mountain Home – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Alberto Villa, 3400 block of Charlton Ave., Kerrville – Tampering with evidence with intent to impair investigation.
