Alcohol Offenses
•An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2800 block of Comanche Trace Dr. on Aug. 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Aug. 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 200 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Aug. 7.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Spur 98 on Aug. 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Harper Rd. on Aug. 8.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. on Aug. 2.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency call, in the 700 block of Tanglewood Ln. on Aug. 3.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member to impede breathing, while KPD was assisting another agency in the 1600 block of Spur 98 on Aug. 5.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1100 block of Mallard on Aug. 7.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building, and criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000 in the 300 block of Woodlawn Ave. on Aug. 6.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating hindering secured creditors in the 200 block of Main St. on Aug. 3.
• KPD is investigating theft of a firearm in the 500 block of Leslie Dr. on Aug. 3.
• KPD is investigating theft of a motor vehicle between $2,500-$30,000 in the 1200 block of Jack Dr. on Aug. 6.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Clay St. on Aug. 3.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Wigwam Ln. on Aug. 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of E Davis St. on Aug. 7.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 8.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 2.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 4.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 6.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 3.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 300 block of Main St. on Aug. 6.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 6.
