Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, and an arrest warrant in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on March 31.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on April 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Medina Hwy. on April 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication and criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1600 block of Water St. E on April 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 4.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at a civil problem call in the 200 block of Chapman Dr. on April 4.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on April 4.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 600 block of W Schreiner St. on March 29.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated, and two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 700 block of Water St. on March 30.
• KPD is investigating possession of tobacco products by a minor, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on April 1.
• An arrest was made for manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence in the 1500 block of Thompson Dr. on April 1.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1200 block of Bandera Hwy. on April 4.
• An arrest was made at a traffic stop for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 500 block of Ruth St. on April 4.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault by contact in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on March 29.
• KPD is investigating continuous violence against the family in the 1700 block of Hiawatha Dr. on March 29.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 1100 block of Jefferson St. on March 30.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on March 31.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 100 block of Doris St. on April 1.
• KPD closed a case of family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on April 3.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Lloyd Dr. on March 30.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $30,000-$150,000, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Main St. on March 30.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 400 block of East Ln. on March 31.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on April 2.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1000 block of Guadalupe St. on March 30.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of F St. on March 31.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on March 31.
• A warrant arrest was made at a traffic stop in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 1.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on April 1.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1700 block of Water St. on April 2.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on April 3.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 700 block of Barnett St. on April 3.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 12:31 a.m. on March 29.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on April 1.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on April 2.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 2.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on March 29.
• Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on March 30.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on March 30.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Holdsworth Dr. on March 31.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on March 31.
• KPD is investigating graffiti costing $100-$750 in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on April 3.
