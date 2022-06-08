Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Erik Miguel Travis and Jade Violet Margarite Logan, May 31.
• Justin Tyler Clack and Caroline Sanders Watford, June 2.
• Robert Richard Shelton and Sarah Melissa Dees, June 2.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Joyce L. Gore of Kerrville and James R. Gore of Laramie, Wyo., June 1.
