Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Rafael Arredondo, 3100 block of Wyoming, El Paso – Assault on a public servant.
• Christopher Daniel Berry, 5700 block of Bienville Dr., San Antonio – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Alexys Keyanna Cervantes, 1600 block of 1st St., Kerrville – Two counts of manufacturing or delivering 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• David Aaron Davenport, 1300 block of 8th St. West, Lake Hills, Texas – Delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana.
• James Christopher Davidson, 4200 block of Junction Hwy., Ingram – Theft of property between $150,000-$300,000.
• Melissa Ann Davidson, 200 block of Oakleaf St., Ingram – Theft of property between $150,000-$300,000.
• Adrian Sanchez Garcia, 100 block of Ingram Hills Rd., Ingram – Felony bail jumping.
• Adrian Severiar Gloria-Guajardo, 200 block of Ocampo Ave., Juarez, Mexico – Six counts of smuggling of persons, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Richard Hernandez Jr., 100 block of Borego Trl., Mountain Home – Six counts of possession of child pornography.
• Frank Rene Hoover, 100 block of Turkey Spur, Kerrville – Theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
• April Michelle Kappers, 500 block of Josephine, Kerrville – Continuous violence against the family.
• Andre Deshawn Parker, 10000 block of Friendship Ln., Fredericksburg – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Eric Demond Porter II, 7000 block of Maple Fox Dr., Humble, Texas – Possession of 5-50 lbs. of marijuana.
• Vidal Lopez Ramirez, 100 block of Quail Valley Dr., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
