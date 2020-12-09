• Marty Bill Avelar, 800 block of W Fifth, Austin – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $490.
• Shad Paul Brown, 2900 block of Riverside, Kerrville – Two counts of assault. $500 fine and court costs of $620.
• Adial Carrizales, 200 block of Jefferson, Kerrville – Family violence causing bodily injury. $100 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $310.
• Valery Marie Castro, 100 block of Derwen St., Fredericksburg – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $360.
• William Michael Fahrenthold, 100 block of Butler, Ingram - Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Jesus Edmundo Martinez, 2400 block of Cindy Ln., Big Springs – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $320.
• James Robert Riggs, P.O. Box, Harper – Fleeing a police officer. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $320.
• Cristobal Tinajero Rios, 400 block of Circle Ave., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Hannah Brooke Skelton, 100 block of Deloris Dr., Harper – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $468.
