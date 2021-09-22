Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 13.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Sept. 14.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Sept. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Camelot Dr. on Sept. 16.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1100 block of Main St. on Sept. 17.
• An arrest was made, after a traffic complaint, for driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Sept. 17.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2500 block of Birkdale Spur on Sept. 19.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance, in the 300 block of Clara St. on Sept. 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 19.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 4400 block of Hwy. 27 on Sept. 14.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat of the family in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 16.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and an arrest warrant, in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 19.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1300 block of Thompson Dr. on Sept. 19.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 13.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 2300 block of Sailing Way on Sept. 13.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 from a building in the 2500 block of Memorial Blvd on Sept. 13.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 13.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $100 in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 14.
• KPD is investigating theft of motor vehicle parts between $750-$2,500 in the 600 block of Washington St. on Sept. 16.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 16.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Sept. 19.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on Sept. 13.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker S on Sept. 14.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Sept. 17.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 900 block of Lytle St. on Sept. 18.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 12:48 p.m. on Sept. 13.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 200 block of Quinlan St. on Sept. 14.
• KPD assisted another agency with a violation of a protective order in the 100 block of Goat Creek Cutoff Rd. on Sept. 18.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1400 block of Bandera Hwy. on Sept. 18.
• KPD is investigating fleeing a police officer in the 3700 block of Hwy 27 E on Sept. 18.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Clay St. on Sept. 18.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 1100 block of Jefferson St. on Sept. 18.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass, and resisting arrest, in the 2500 block of Memorial Blvd. on Sept. 19.
