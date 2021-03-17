• Joshua Duane Culp, 100 block of Hilltop Dr., Kerrville – Racing on the highway. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Thomas Isaiah Nolan, 200 block of Goat Creek Cutoff Rd., Kerrville – Resisting arrest. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $310.
• Rebecca Lynn Prieur, 27000 block of S Creek Dr., Magnolia – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $250 fine, 154 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Kimberly Alicia Rangel-Quevedo, 500 block of Orange Ave., Orange Grove. – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $370.
• Matthew Noah Soto, 600 block of Meadow View Ln., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Elvira Lozada Vanostrand, 200 block of Ranchland Dr., Ingram – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Nicolas Raskovanyl Vay, 200 block of San Angelo, Bandera – Criminal trespass. $500 fine, 47 days in jail and court costs of $300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.