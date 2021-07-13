• Desiree Naomi Mae Hale, 100 block of Live Oak Blvd., Center Point – Family violence assault causing bodily injury. $100 fine, deferred 12 months, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $360.
• Gabriel Jean Heider-West, 38900 block of Forest Dr., Eustis, Fla. – Unlawfully carrying a weapon. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $320.
• Eduardo Padilla Jr., 500 block of Jamaica Dr., San Antonio – Possession of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $126.
• Leticia Venegas, 200 block of Carver Ave., Odessa – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $250 fine, 4 days in jail and court costs of $413.
