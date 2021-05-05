Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication at a disturbance in the 1100 block of North St. on April 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Main St. on April 30.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on April 30.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on April 30.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, with an arrest warrant, in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on April 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 600 block of Bow Ln. on May 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 500 block of Main St. on May 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Bluebonnet Dr. on May 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on May 2.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and an arrest warrant, in the 100 block of Main St. on April 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass in the 1400 block of Park St. on April 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1500 block of Bandera Hwy. on April 30.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on May 2.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury, and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr. N on April 26.
• KPD is investigating indecency with a child by forcible fondling in the 2000 block of Brian Dr. on April 27.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault against a family member with a weapon, assault on a family member to impede breathing, negligently abandoning or endangering a child, and continuous violence against the family in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on April 28.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member with previous convictions in the 1900 block of West Ln. on April 29.
• KPD is investigating violation of a protective order with two or more previous convictions, and intimidation in the 400 block of Stephen St. on April 30.
• KPD is investigating unlawful restraint, and duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 at a minor accident in the 900 block of Thompson Dr. on May 2.
• KPD is investigating threats in the 100 block of Pearl St. on May 2.
Burglaries
• An arrest was made for burglary of motor vehicles in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 27.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 200 block of W Barnett St. on April 30.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on April 26.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on April 27.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on April 28.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 29.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made, with driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on April 26.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on April 27.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of W Jefferson St. on April 29.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 800 block of Robinson Ave. on April 30.
• An arrest for five warrants was made in the 300 block of Pearl St. on April 30.
• A warrant arrest was made during a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on April 30.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1900 block of Singing Wind Dr. on May 2.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident at Mile Marker 510 of IH-10 W on April 27.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 2:35 p.m. on April 28.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on April 28.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 4:20 p.m. on April 29.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 6:08 a.m. on May 2.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating illegal dumping between 5-500 lbs. in the 100 block of Francisco Lemos on April 27.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on April 27.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Cully Dr. on April 28.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 28.
• A traffic complaint was reported in Mile 508 of IH 10 on April 29.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on April 29.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass, and criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1400 block of Park St. on April 30.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.