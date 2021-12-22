• Lacrisha Jenimarie Allbee, 21300 block of SH 16, Medina – Possession of drug paraphernalia. $500 fine and court costs of $166.
• Joseph Ray Boner, 500 block of Peterson Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 44 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Niklaus Cervantes, 400 block of Lawson St., Kerrville – Possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $166.
• Clarence Ray Fuchs, P.O. Box, Blanco – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $166.
• Tadeo Raymond Garces Jr., 400 block of Coleman St. Kerrville – Violation of protective order, driving while intoxicated, two counts of resisting arrest, and reckless driving. $500 fine, 351 days in jail and court costs of $1,896.
• Jonathon Walter Rock, 100 block of Green Meadows, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Donald Ray Shaver III, 100 block of Woodcreek Dr., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $166.
