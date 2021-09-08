Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Levi Wayne Langston and Felicia Mae Davis, Aug. 27.
• Alejandro Salazar and Haley Nicole Leifeste, Aug. 27.
• William H. Seichter and Erica Jean Erickson, Aug. 27.
• Tanner Charles Bendele and Shelby Lee Dinsmore, Aug. 27.
• Robert Charles Leblanc and Jennifer Marie Forseth, Aug. 27.
• Brian Michael Pringle and Emilie Joye Friedrichs, Aug. 30.
• Mark Richard Haufler and Michelle Rosynek Layton, Sept. 1.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Matthew Michael Reusser of Center Point and Ashley N. Reusser of Kerrville, Aug. 11.
