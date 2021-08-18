• Jordan Allan Bell, 200 block of Harville Rd., Kerrville – Possession of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Michah Shayne Carney, 600 block of W Liveoak St., Fredericksburg - Possession of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $166.
• Cristian Castorena, 700 block of Arrow Ln., Kerrville – Possession of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $101.
• Jackson Tate Cruz, 6200 block of South 38th St., Rogers, Ark. – Criminal attempt of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Devon Rae Lopez, 8400 block of Banquo Dr., Dallas – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Martin Taylor McCain, 100 block of Backacre Rd., Kerrville – Criminal mischief between $100-$750. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Jamie Melendez, 200 block of Windmill Rd., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Everardo Negrete, 100 block of Dingley View, Kerrville – Assault by contact or threat. $100 fine, deferred 180 days, and court costs of $116.
• Damien Audric Ornelas, 100 block of Glen Ct., Kerrville – Possession of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
