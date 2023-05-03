Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Main St. on April 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Guadalupe St. on April 24.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 100 block of Main St. on April 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Tivy St. on April 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1600 block of Water St. on April 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker S on April 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age in the 2900 block of Legion Dr. on April 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on April 30.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on April 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on April 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2000 block of Junction Hwy. on April 29.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker on April 24.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member with previous convictions in the 1100 block of E Main St. on April 25.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 1000 block of Barnett St. on April 26.
• KPD is investigating harassment reported at KPD on April 26.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on April 26.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on April 27.
• An arrest was made for assault by contact, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 28.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 300 block of Ross St. on April 28.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 1500 block of South St. on April 28.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on April 28.
Warrants
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 400 block of Methodist Encampment Rd. on April 25.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency during a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on April 27.
• An arrest was made on three local warrants at KPD on April 29.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 3300 block of Riverside Dr. on April 30.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 200 block of Miller St. on April 28.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 600 block of Main St. on April 28.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating disregarding a police officer in the 5200 block of Hwy. 27 on April 25.
• A juvenile problem was reported in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on April 25.
• KPD assisted another agency in a non-criminal matter in the 300 block of Main St. on April 26.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property on a suspicious circumstances call in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on April 30.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S. on April 30.
