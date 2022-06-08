Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Main St. on May 30.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on June 1.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 600 block of Webster Ave on June 3.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 1200 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of Mallard Way on June 4.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 400 block of Gilmer St. on June 1.
• KPD is investigating diverting control substances for personal use in the 700 block of Alpine Dr. on June 3.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1gm. of a controlled substance, and a felony warrant from another agency, on a suspicious person call in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on June 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on June 4.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat of family in the 1000 block of Elm Ridge Rd. on May 30.
• KPD is investigating sexual assault of a child in the 900 block of George St. on May 30.
• An arrest was made for terroristic threat of family, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on May 31.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault on a family member in the 200 block of Westminster St. on May 31.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 600 block of Tivy St. on May 31.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Lois St. on June 1.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 1600 block of Quinlan Creek Dr. on June 2.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury, and family violence assault by contact, in the 600 block of Travis St. on June 4.
• KPD is investigating sexual assault in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on June 4.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2100 block of Arcadia Loop on June 4.
• An arrest was made for assault of a family member causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Barker St. on June 5.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 100 block of Blue Ridge on May 31.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property, failure to identify giving false information, false pretenses swindling, and failure to register as a sex offender, in the 700 block of Jefferson St. on June 2.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 100 block of Main St. on June 3.
• An arrest was made for Class C misdemeanor theft, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 100 block of Main St. on June 3.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1400 block of Park St. on May 31.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on May 31.
• KPD responded to an ambulance call in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on June 2.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking an unattended motor vehicle in the 100 block of Ivy Ln. on June 4.
• KPD is investigating misdemeanor failure to stop and render aid in the 600 block of Tivy St. on June 5.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 3900 block of Loop 534 on May 30.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Peterson Farm Rd. on June 3.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750, and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500, in the 400 block of Barker St. on June 4.
