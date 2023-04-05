Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of Barnett St. on March 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Park Ln. on March 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Main St. on March 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 600 block of Jefferson St. on March 28.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on March 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of Jackson Rd. on March 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on March 31.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on March 31.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on April 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on April 2.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on March 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on March 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a local warrant, in the 300 block of Main St. on March 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1500 block of E Main St. on March 30.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1700 block of Hiawatha Dr. on March 30.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a local warrant, in the 400 block of Galbraith Ave. on March 31.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on April 1.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4000 block of Hwy. 27 on April 2.
Assaults
• KPD filed charges of violation of a protection order in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on March 28.
• KPD is investigating unlawful restraint, publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material, assault on a family member with previous convictions, criminal mischief between $100-$750, and interfering with an emergency request for assistance, in the 300 block of E Pipe Creek Dr, Pipe Creek on March 28.
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on March 31.
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 100 block of Erin Dr. on March 31.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury, and tampering with a government record, in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on April 1.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, theft from a motor vehicle, and forgery of a financial instrument, in the 300 block of Main St. on March 27.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument between $2,500-$30,000 in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on March 27.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on March 28.
• Credit card abuse was reported at KPD on March 29.
• KPD is investigating financial abuse of the elderly between $2,500-$30,000 in the 200 block of Harper Rd. on March 30.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on March 27.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 3800 block of Loop 534 on March 27.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 31.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1400 block of Jackson Rd. on April 1.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on April 2.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 2700 block of Junction Hwy. on April 2.
Accidents
• KPD is investigating duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on April 1.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating illegal dumping of less than 500 lbs. of light litter or waste in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on March 27.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on March 27.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 30.
