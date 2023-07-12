Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Ashael James Arizola, 100 block of Crestwood, Kerrville – Possession of 2-4 oz. of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
• Alexander Rene Collazo, 1400 block of Broadway, Kerrville – Burglary of a habitation intending another felony, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Alberto De Leon Jr., 3800 block of Chestnut St., Corpus Christi – Manufacturing or delivering 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Ford Dixon, 100 block of Spanish Oak, Center Point – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Hector Dominguez, 1700 Hwy. 16 S, Bandera - Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Nathan James Durivage, 100 block of Summer Lp., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Aidan Luera Escobedo, 1300 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Ethan Thomas Escobedo, 1300 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Ashley Nora Gutierrez, 600 block of N Lewis Ave., Kerrville - Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Juan Luis Guzman, 300 block of Powell Ave., Kerrville - Possession of 2-4 oz. of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
• Lisa Marie Honeycutt, Confidential address – Delivery of 1/4 oz. to 5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Leonard Joe Hurst, 200 block of Verde Park Blvd., Center Point – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Michael Timothy Kelliher, 2300 block of Rock Creek Dr., Kerrville - Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Amaziah Capetillo Lopez, 1300 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Sexual assault of a child.
• Shannon Lynn Meiners, 1100 block of North St., Kerrville – Assault on a peace officer.
• Emiliano Tomas Montano, 700 block of N Lenora Ln., Lewisville, Texas – Two counts of smuggling of persons with a firearm.
• Jose Morales Jr., 300 block of W Barnett, Kerrville – Five counts of possession of child pornography, possession or promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child, and inducing the sexual performance of a child.
• Charles Thomas Morrell III, 100 block of Green Acres, Lufkin, Texas – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Dhaireus Renick Nobbie, 6400 block of Costa Mesa, Houston – Intentional bodily injury of a child/elderly/disabled.
• Joel Enrique Ortiz, P.O. Box, Rocksprings – Failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register.
• Pedro Luis Roque, 600 block of Top Dr., Del Rio, Texas – Three counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
• Ronnie Joel Saldana, 22900 block of Shady Forest Ln., Elmendorf, Texas - Sexual assault of a child.
• Bobbie Jo Smith, 1600 block of Water St., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Malissa Allison Stone, 300 block of A St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Antonio Luis Valdez, 100 block of Willow Way, Kerrville – Possession of 4 oz. to 5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Jon Arturo David Vernon, 9600 block of Simplicity Dr., San Antonio – Felony bail jumping.
• Clarence William Whitlock Jr., 100 block of Doyle Rd. S, Kerrville – Aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon.
• Dustin Allen Wolff, 2800 block of Cobbler Ln., Kerrville – Continuous violence against the family.
