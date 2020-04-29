Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 100 block of Harper Rd. on April 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Water St. on April 21.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on April 22.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on April 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on April 26.
Drug Offenses
• A warrant arrest was made, with possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and failure to identify with fugitive intent, in the 2200 block of Zysco Ln. on April 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker on April 22.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on April 25.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on April 25.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on April 26.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 200 block of E Davis St. on April 20.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member with previous conviction in the 900 block of Main St. on April 21.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 800 block of Wheless Ave. on April 22.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a weapon on a family member in the 2800 block of Legion Dr. on April 22.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury and interfering with an emergency call in the 100 block of Loop 13 on April 23.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury and criminal trespass of a habitation in the 1200 block of Jefferson St. on April 23.
• KPD filed a case of family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1400 block of Park St. on April 24.
• KPD is investigating stalking in the 100 block of Main St. on April 24.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 800 block of Earl Garrett on April 26.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 100 block of Village Dr. on April 23.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on April 25.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on April 25.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Chalet Trl. on April 25.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 25.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Water St. on April 20.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 23.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial document in the 600 block of Loop 534 on April 24.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made, with failure to identify with fugitive intent, in the 100 block of Earnest St. on April 23.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Davis St. on April 24.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 20.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking a fixture less than $200 in the 1400 block of Main St. on April 26.
