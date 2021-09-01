Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Tristan Makenlee Spiller and Julia Anne Mauldin, Aug. 20.
• Aaron Colby Saul and Arielle Marie Bell, Aug. 23.
• Jonathan Damon Harris and Savannah Marie Torres, Aug. 23.
• Nolan James Sanchez and Blanca Balderas Chiquito, Aug. 23.
• Jose Miguel Mombela Melendez and Venessa Danielle Aleman, Aug. 23.
• James Tucker Johnson and Ashley Marie Page, Aug. 23.
• Cody Lin Alexander and Gabrielle Elise Lawhon, Aug. 24.
• Eric Allan Wahrmund and Joy Uilani Bailey, Aug. 26.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Angel Santo Moreno of Kerrville and Ruth Jean Moreno of San Angelo, Aug. 9.
• Quincy Carolyn Saul of Kerrville and Colton Ryan Saul of Kerrville, Aug. 12.
• Annabela Marie Carrizales of Kerrville and Leroy Carrizales of Rosharon, Texas, Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.