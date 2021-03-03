• Chrystal Lynn Barraza, 100 block of Michon Dr., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $363.
• Jonathan Alexander Castillo, 200 block of Spence St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $322.
• John Wayne Coffey, 6700 block of Spring Forest, San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, and resisting arrest. $500 fine, 85 days in jail and court costs of $768.
• Clavius Dietrich Hierholzer, 300 block of Treasure Hills, Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, 157 days in jail and court costs of $325.
• Christopher Brooks Koepke, 16900 block of Ranch Rd. 479, Harper – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $200 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $363.
• Austin Chase McIntire, 200 block of Hamilton St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, and two counts of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $0 fine, 180 days in jail, and court costs of $1,920.
• Brenda Garza Padron, 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and resisting arrest. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $690.
• Nakai Lynn Reece, unit block of Juniper Dr. - Driving while intoxicated second offense. $500 fine and court costs of $493.
• Cyndi Ann Smith, 26000 block of N Ranch Road 1674, Junction – Theft of property between $100-$750. $10 fine, 6 days in jail and court costs of $370.
• Betrice Ofelia Valdez, 300 block of Booster St., Center Point – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $300 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $413.
• Coy Lyn White Jr., 5700 block of Mayo Dr., San Antonio – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $370.
• Mario Ramon Zuniga, P.O. Box, Bandera – Driving while intoxicated with a BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
