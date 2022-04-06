Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Zane Ray Stuard and Tommi Tasha-Lee Brown, March 28.
• Ryan Lee McBride and Becky Kay Babb, March 28.
• David Aaron Davenport and Brooke Nicole Blackburn, March 28.
• Phillip Lansdale Waddingham and Heather Diane Hildebrand, March 28.
• Nathan William Fuller and Sarah Ann Heinzelman, March 28.
• Salvador Sanchez Martinez and Jacke Rae Youngblood, March 28.
• Timothy Scott Wood and Brittany Ann Solis, March 29.
• Jason Lanig Lattner and Meagan Leigh Murray, March 30.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Robert Blair Sammel of Kerrville and Jennifer Alicia Sammel of Aurora, Colo., March 25.
• Amy Elizabeth Arnold of Kerrville and Andrew Taylor Arnold of Kerrville, March 25.
• Karla Muller of Kerrville and Jose Alberto Blanco of Laredo, Texas, March 28.
• Sheila Marie Kampa of Kerrville and Kevin Paul Kampa of Kerrville, March 28.
• Samantha Christine Dodd of San Antonio and Justin David Dodd of Steelton, Pa., March 28.
• Beverly Elizabeth Hill of Boerne and Tommy Brady Hill III of Kerrville, March 30.
• Germain A. Ibarra Rodriguez of Kerrville and Maria Cristina Garza Salas, April 1.
