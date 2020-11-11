Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Daniel Kenneth Bourdeaux Jr., 8800 block of FM 1283, Pipe Creek – Assault of a pregnant person.
• Jerry Lee Gardner, 900 block of Linder Lp., Cedar Park, Texas – Assault on a public servant, aggravated assault on a public servant, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Adrian Sam Gutierrez, 700 block of Channing St., San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Beatrice Andrea Leon, 800 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville - Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jim Lopez, 3300 block of IH 35 N, Natalia, Texas – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Kenneth Ray Maughan, 400 block of Upper St., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Kathalynn Marie McCan, 100 block of Pearl St., Kerrville - Felony bail jumping.
• Abraham Nyroko Nicolas II, 100 block of Pearl St., Kerrville - Stalking, violation of a protective order, and assault.
• Eusebio Frank Ortega, 400 Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville - Assault on a public servant.
• George Thomas Scarbrough, 300 block of Miller Rd, Lansing, Mich. - Illegal barter or expenditure of financial property.
• Christopher John Tijerina, 100 block of Whisper Valley Ln., Kerrville - Three counts of possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance.
