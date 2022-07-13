Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Harper Rd. on July 1.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on July 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 200 block of G St. on July 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 3.
• An arrest was made for a passenger in a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on July 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on July 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2600 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 3800 block of Loop 534 on July 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of McFarland St. on July 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense on a suspicious circumstance call in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 8.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker S on July 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and obstructing a highway, on a suspicious circumstance call in the 1600 block of Broadway on July 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Water St. on July 9.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on July 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on July 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 10.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 4 oz. to 5 lbs. of marijuana, and a local warrant, in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on July 1.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on July 1.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 1500 block of E Main St. on July 2.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and unlawfully carrying a weapon with a felony conviction, in the 100 block of Plaza Dr. on July 2.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Lois St. on July 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 5.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 5.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on July 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, failure to identify with fugitive intent, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 1800 block of Lois St. on July 7.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. S on July 7.
• An arrest was made for three misdemeanor warrants from another agency, and a case was filed for possession of less than one gm. of a controlled substance, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 8.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on July 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 300 block of Main St. on July 10.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 200 block of Mack Holliman Dr. on July 1.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member with previous convictions in the 100 block of G St. on July 2.
• KPD is investigating two cases of assault by contact in the 1400 block of Hilltop Rd. on July 3.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury, and assault by contact, in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on July 3.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 300 block of Meeker Rd. on July 5.
• KPD is investigating violation of a protective order at a disturbance call in the 200 block of Mack Holliman Dr. on July 6.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury, and criminal mischief between $100-$750, in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on July 6.
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 300 block of Lowry St. on July 7.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 300 block of Guadalupe St. on July 9.
• KPD is investigating sexual assault in the 2000 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 9.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on July 10.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 2000 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 1.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft of a firearm from a motor vehicle, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on July 7.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 500 block of Roy St. on July 8.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker on July 8.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions in the 100 block of Main St. on July 2.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 800 block of Schreiner St. on July 2.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 100 block of G St. on July 5.
• KPD is investigating theft from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Water St. on July 9.
• KPD is investigating theft of a license plate in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on July 10.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on July 1.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 2800 block of Maple St. on July 5.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on July 8.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on July 1.
• KPD is investigating duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the 200 block of Guadalupe St. on July 3.
• KPD responded to a major accident on July 4.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 400 block of Lytle St. on July 1.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 100 block of Blue Ridge on July 2.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct on a suspicious person call in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on July 2.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on July 5.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on July 5.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on July 7.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000 in the 100 block of W Water St. on July 7.
• KPD is investigating unlawfully carrying a weapon with a felony conviction in the 300 block of Barnett St. on July 7.
