Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for fleeing a police officer, and public intoxication, in the 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr. on April 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 100 block of Francisco Lemos on April 10.
• KPD assisted another agency with a driving while intoxicated case in the 700 block of Hwy. 39, Ingram, on April 10.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 200 block of Meadowview on April 12.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on April 14.
• An arrest was made for a passenger with an open container in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on April 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 900 block of Barnett St. on April 14.
• KPD is investigating public intoxication in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on April 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 200 block of Los Cedros Lp. on April 14.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on April 14.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of Peterson Dr. on April 15.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Florence St. on April 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Main St. on April 16.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on April 16.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on April 11.
• KPD is investigating possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on April 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 100 block of E Davis St. on April 12.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 600 block of Harper Rd. on April 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on April 16.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 700 block of Hill Country Dr. on April 11.
• KPD is investigating stalking in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on April 13.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on April 14.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 400 block of Water St. on April 14.
• An arrest was made for obstruction or retaliation, and disorderly conduct, in the 900 block of Main St. on April 16.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 1200 block of Bandera Hwy. on April 11.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on April 11.
• KPD is investigating theft of services dine and dash between $100-$750 in the 200 block of Earl Garrett on April 12.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on April 12.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on April 15.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on April 10.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on April 10.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on April 11.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on April 12.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on April 12.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on April 13.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on April 14.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in Mile 507 of IH-10 on April 15.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 200 block of Yorktown Blvd. on April 15.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on April 15.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 2700 block of Junction Hwy. on April 16.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on April 13.
• KPD is investigating striking a fixture more than $200 on a suspicious vehicle call in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on April 14.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on April 11.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 900 block of Main St. on April 13.
• KPD is investigating disorderly conduct fighting with another in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 14.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 700 block of Lytle St. on April 15.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 2500 block of Goat Creek Rd. on April 15.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 900 block of Main St. on April 16.
