Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Hwy. 27 on Feb. 1.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Water St. on Feb. 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Jefferson St. on Feb. 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Feb. 4.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 4.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Feb. 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 200 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Feb. 6.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 800 block of Riverhill Blvd. on Feb. 7.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 4200 block of Hwy. 27 on Feb. 7.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Meadowview Ln. on Feb. 1.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Thompson Dr. on Feb. 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and an active warrant, in the 100 block of Herzog St. on Feb. 5.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and an active warrant, in the 500 block of Agarita St. on Feb. 6.
• An arrest was made at a traffic stop for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 7.
• An arrest was made at a traffic stop for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 2-4 oz. of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of N Lewis Ave. on Feb. 7.
• An arrest was made for possession of tobacco products by a minor in the 3800 block of Hwy. 27 E on Feb. 7.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 800 block of Tomahawk Trl. on Feb. 1.
• KPD filed charges for family violence assault causing bodily injury, interfering with an emergency call, and criminal trespass of a habitation in the 1000 block of Tivy St. on Feb. 3.
• Assault was reported in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 4.
• KPD is investigating violation of a protective order in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 5.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Feb. 6.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member to impede breathing, and kidnapping in the 300 block of Upper St. on Feb. 7.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Benson Dr. on Feb. 7.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 1.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories between $750-$2,500 in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 1.
• KPD is investigating theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories between $750-$2,500 in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 5.
• KPD is investigating two cases of theft of less than $100 from a motor vehicle in the 2000 block of Brian Dr. on Feb. 6.
• An arrest was made for theft of property between $100-$750, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 7.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse of the elderly in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 7.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1000 block of Barnett St. N on Feb. 1.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 1.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 1.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Coronado Dr. on Feb. 2.
• Three warrant arrests were made in the 800 block of Harper Rd. on Feb. 3.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 3:08 p.m. on Feb. 1.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 5:54 p.m. on Feb. 6.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 4:19 p.m. on Feb. 7.
Other Offenses
• Criminal trespass was reported in the 800 block of Loop 534 on Feb. 1.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Feb. 2.
• KPD assisted the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office in the 800 block of Ranchero Rd. on Feb. 4.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Harper Rd. on Feb. 4.
• KPD is investigating failure to identify giving fictitious information in the 700 block of Guadalupe St. on Feb. 4.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 5.
• KPD is investigating evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 6.
