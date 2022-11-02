Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Shinay Ray Begay, P.O. Box, Gallup, N.M. – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Shinay Ray Begay, P.O. Box, Gallup, N.M. – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Michael Kevin David, 100 block of Pearl St., Kerrville – Delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Gillermo G. Lozano, 200 block of White Wing, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Raymond Shawn Roscoe Jr., 15600 block of Musket Dr., San Antonio – Two counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
• Ernesto Trevino Jr., 700 block of Ebony St., San Juan, Texas – Assault on a family member with previous convictions.
• Dakendria Alexis Wheeler, 4500 block of Quals Ln., Fort Worth - Four counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
• Brandon Dacharles Williams, 6600 block of Hirsch Rd., Houston – Smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.