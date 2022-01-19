Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Dillon Ray Allen, 200 block of McNeil St., Ingram – Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Rafael Sandoval Barrientos, unit block of Westwood, Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Brooke Nicole Boner, 500 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Felony bail jumping.
• Kevin Edward Brandt, 200 block of Marshall Dr., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Scott Mitchell Brown, 600 block of Meadowview Ln., Kerrville – Two counts of forgery of a government instrument.
• Miguel Angel Cabrera, 100 block of Juniper Cove, Comfort – Three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Kevin E. Cannon, 800 block of Tivy St., Kerrville – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Anthony Gauna Cantu, 1300 block of Park St., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and evading arrest with previous conviction.
• Candace Renee Carrington, 100 block of Michon Dr. S, Kerrville - Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Matthew Scott Eaglehouse, 300 block of La Casa Dr., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Preston Ray Flint, 100 block of Sanders Rd., Center Point – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Shelby Dovonne Gariby, 6700 block of Cooksey Rd., Adkins - Assault on a peace officer or judge.
• Adrian Lonnell Gilmore, 500 block of Peterson, Kerrville – Two counts of manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana.
• Brian Michael Hensley, 400 block of Cade Loop, Ingram – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• James Tucker Johnson, 200 block of Spanish Oak Ln., Kerrville – Two counts of assault on a peace officer or judge, and harassment of a public servant.
• Dustin Lee Ladewig, 200 block of Crestwood Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jose D. Lopez Cervantes, 300 block of JM Ranch Rd., Mountain Home – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Jacob Morin Marmolejo, Unit block of Westwood, Ingram – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Anthony John Murray, 5100 block of N Hwy. 38, Uvalde – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Abraham Nyroko Nicolas Jr., 100 block of Pearl St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Shelby Christine Parker, 100 block of Oak Way, Kerrville - Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Robert Hulen Phillips II, 200 block of Hamilton, Kerrville – Assault on a family member to impede circulation.
• Edgar Rebolloza-Guerrero, 100 block of Teri Ln., Kerrville – possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Seth Scott Rogers, 100 block of George Muck St., Kerrville – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Dobie Lee Rokus, 2100 block of Woodland Hill, Weatherford – Theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
• Raven Crow Schrader, 100 block of Sunshine Rd., Ingram – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, knowingly endanger a child with criminal negligence, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
• Jesus Rafael Sierra, unit block of Upper Balcones Rd., Boerne – Felony bail jumping.
• Jovon Xavier Smith, 100 block of W Schreiner St., Kerrville – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Cody Ray Watson, 100 block of Palo Duro Cir., Kerrville – Two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, and burglary of a building.
• Christopher Elijau Zepeda, 100 block of Hollow Tree Ln., Houston – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
