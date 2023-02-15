• Manuel H. Flores Jr., 300 block of Nobhill, San Antonio – Theft of property between $750-$2,500. $750 fine, 12 months of probation, 24 hours of community service and court costs of $310.
• Adrian Garcia, 100 block of Turtle Creek View, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Jodie Lynn Hampton, 100 block of George Muck Dr., Kerrville – Possession of dangerous drugs. $2,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $325.
• Sabino Manger Moreno, 200 block of Frederick Dr., Kerrville – Two counts of driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 fine, 12 months of probation, 75 hours of community service and court costs of $956.
• Dustin Wayne Ross, P.O. Box, Center Point – Driving while intoxicated. $1,500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Van Bennet Stith, 500 block of Valley Dr., Kerrville – Family violence assault causing bodily injury, and interfering with an emergency call. $750 fine, 1 day in jail, 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $620.
