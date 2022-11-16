Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of Hill Country Dr. on Nov 8.
Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense on a suspicious circumstance call in the 100 block of Meadowview Ln. on Nov 8.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Nov 8.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and delivery of drugs to a minor using a child, on a juvenile problem call in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Nov 9.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for unlawful restraint with exposure to serious bodily injury, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on Nov 8.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact on a welfare check in the 2100 block of Bandera Hwy. on Nov 9.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 500 block of Peterson Dr. on Nov 9.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov 9.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov 9.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Nov 7.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1800 block of Broadway on Nov 8.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on Nov 8.
• KPD responded to a traffic complaint in the 200 block of Coronado Dr. on Nov 9.
Other Offenses
• KPD investigated a missing person in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Nov 7.
