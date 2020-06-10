Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Curtis Scott Rosa and Skye Renee Ramirez, May 29.
• Seth Alan Lafler and Katherine E. Dalglish, June 1.
• Shawn Frederick Maxson and Heather Brianne Fox, June 3.
• Jason Shawn Gallagher and Megan Marie Menchaca, June 3.
• Andrew Wade Venable and Olivia Lauren Stinziano, June 4.
• Dwayne Nathan Martinez and Jennifer Sue Gimeson, June 4.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Shane Otto Wesch Sr. of Kerrville and Natalie Ann Wesch of New Braunfels, May 28.
• Mary Ellen Dougherty of Ingram and James Russell Dougherty of Medina, June 1.
• Robin Brent Bradley of Bandera and Tracy L. Bradley of Center Point, June 4.
